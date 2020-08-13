Jessica Mulroney makes social media return months after white privilege scandal

Jessica Mulroney has returned to social media months after she was called out by influencer Sasha Exeter for white privilege.

In her first post since June 11, Mulroney, 40, took to Instagram to wish her twin sons, Brian and John, a happy 10th birthday.

"Happy 10th to my twin babies," the stylist wrote as a caption for her video showcasing family celebration.

She then addressed the scandal, "My incredible family have had to witness their mom in the worst state."

"These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here."

Mulroney then uploaded a few photos on her Instagram Story, captioning them, "My babies feeling so much love today. Thank you."

Influencer Sasha Exeter in June slammed Mulroney after sharing an experience with her wherein she said that the mother of three exhibited "very problematic behavior and antics."

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter said at the time, adding that Mulroney threatened her in an example of "textbook white privilege."

"During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” Exeter said.