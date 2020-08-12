Meghan Markle was bundled into a car by a ‘terrorist’ during her royal training

Meghan Markle 'underwent an intense two-day security course with the SAS' for her royal training

Despite the jewels and tiaras and the numerous perks, marrying into the British royal family no piece of cake. In fact, many may not even be aware of how tedious it could be for new members to be able to fit in.

According to Omid Scobie and Caroyn Durand’s book Finding Freedom, Meghan Markle underwent the most rigorous training sessions before she married Prince Harry which also included her participating in a staged kidnapping.

The books claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “underwent an intense two-day security course with the SAS, the British Army’s most elite regiment.”

“Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled into the back of a car by a ‘terrorist,’ taken to a different location, and then ‘saved’ by officers firing fake guns (the kind used in Hollywood filming) for realism,” wrote Scobie and Durand.

Earlier, Us Weekly had also reported when Meghan and Harry first started dating that the former actor was “given some basic training by protection staff, learning what to do in various situations, whether that’s receiving threats or if she’s worried about someone following her.”

The report cited the insider saying that Meghan’s training process was the same as the one Kate went through when she married William in 2011.