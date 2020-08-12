Prince Harry and William’s fall-out happened over money-related issues

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud has been the talk of town since as long as we can remember with a number of reasons being cited as the reason for the two being on the outs with each other.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book Finding Freedom, amongst other things is also digging deep into the royal rift between the two brothers.

According to the writers, William and Harry’s dispute had initially begun from a problem regarding money. The two write that the brothers had been convincing their father Prince Charles into giving them cash for wardrobe expenses of their respective wives with William getting a lion’s share of it.

A source cited in the book said: “While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons.”

“Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding. There were times in the past when Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets.”

The hostility took a toll on the brothers’ relationship as a source recalled how the 70th birthday photoshoot for Prince Charles was “an absolute nightmare,” and how “neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available.”