Meghan Markle on why she is ready to vote: 'I know what its like to feel voiceless'

Meghan Markle is expected to support Joe Biden as she has voiced her disdain for Donald Trump

Meghan Markle is ready to exercise her democratic right once again after bidding farewell to her brief path with the British royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex is all set to break a major royal tradition in November by casting her vote in the Unites States general election.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the former actor spoke about why she is looking forward to voting in the coming months. "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless,” said Meghan.

"I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard,” she added.

"One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband [Prince Harry] and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote,” she said.

It falls against the traditions of the British royal family to cast votes in elections as “the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” the monarch’s website mentions.

That being said, there is no law that completely forbids the act, reports People magazine.

While the duchess refrained from directly endorsing a candidate, her support is likely leaning towards Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as she has previously voiced her disdain for US President Donald Trump.