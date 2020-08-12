Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in quietly-bought upscale Santa Barbara home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally got their hands on a private family home in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent a considerable amount of time as house-guests of Tyler Perry at one of his mansions in Los Angeles but have now finally bought a home all for themselves.

The couple finally got their hands on a private family home in Santa Barbara where they have chosen to establish their new life after leaving behind the British royal family.

According to a report by Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in their own upscale California community near homes of famous A-listers including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

A source told the outlet that, “Harry and Meghan have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July.”

“They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves. This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK,” said the insider.

“This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in.”

“They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

“Harry and Meghan never intended to make Los Angeles their home. It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the US to be close to Meghan’s mom [who lives in LA],” added the source.

The grapevine refrained from mentioning the details of the abode including the price or the exact location, over security concerns.

“They have thought about this carefully and researched it well. This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age,” said the source.

The couple were known to have been staying at entertainment mogul Tyler Perry’s $18million Beverly Hills mansion that boasts of 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

In the midst of their LA stay, the couple had faced quite some intrusion at the hands of the paparazzi. However, this wasn’t the reason they decided to choose Santa Barbara as their forever home.

“Harry and Meghan are both very upset by this breach of privacy, but that wasn’t the reason they left Los Angeles. They were already in the process of buying their home in Santa Barbara,” said the source.

“While it was a nice favor to them at a very difficult time, Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style. Yes, he grew up in royalty and the halls of Buckingham Palace, but he prefers more intimate homes with character,” they added.