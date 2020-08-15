Meghan Markle opens up about 'coming back to the US' in virtual hosting debut

Meghan Markle took on a new role; that of a moderator at the 19th Represents Summit on Friday.

While interviewing Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit newsroom 19th News, for their initiative, the Duchess began by narrating her experience as a biracial woman and mother.

"It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment," Meghan said about her recent move to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and Archie.

"If there's any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role…it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning."

She continued, "From my standpoint, it's not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really—it's something I look forward to being a part of. And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late. So, yeah, it's good to be home."

The former royal lauded Ramshaw and her efforts in the field of first-class journalism.



"What's so fascinating, at least from my standpoint and my personal experience the past couple of years, is that the headline alone, the clickbait alone, makes an imprint," revealed Meghan on her experience with the media.

The Duchess is currently in a legal battle with British tabloids. "That is part of how we start to view the world, how we interact with other people," she concluded.