Kanye West heaps praises on Kris Jenner days after bashing her during Twitter rampage

Kanye West has come forth praising mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her taste in music in particular.

During a sweet message on Twitter, the US rapper, 43, wrote, "My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist."

A few weeks ago, West had been in the eye of storm after he slammed wife Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris amid his controversial Twitter bashing spree.

He claimed that they tried to “lock” him up in the wake of his emotional first presidential campaign rally.



“Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Y’all tried to lock me up,” he tweeted on July 20.

The following day, he called her “Kris Jong-Un” and said that he had been trying to get a divorce from Kim for several years.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to Us Weekly, that Jenner “wants to support” both her daughter and West through their marital woes. “Kris has had a great relationship with Kanye,” the source added at the time.

The remaining Kardashian-Jenner clan felt that West had “crossed a line” with his public revelations about his and his wife’s private matters. “[Kim] feels helpless at this point,” a separate source explained.