Kim Kardashian back to business after spending time with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who was on a historic trip to the Caribbean with her husband Kanye West, returned to business on Tuesday morning as she promoted her new SKIMS product made just for low-cut tops.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star took to Instagram on Tuesday and said that she had been working on the item for 'a long time' to make it 'perfect' for her customers.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur’s post comes amid reports that she's on better terms with husband Kanye West after they spent time together with their four kids in the Dominican Republic.

Kim, in the new Instagram Stories posts, can be seen from her lips down as she makes her fresh product the focus.

The super-celebrity appeared in a fitted dark grey button-down cardigan over a bra as she wears her dark hair down.

The TV veteran spoke throughout the mini presentation made for her 184M Instagram followers: "Usually when I wear low-cut tops, it's hard for me to find the perfect bra," adding, "this new product that we made is an underwire bra and we have been perfecting this for a really long time."

The power couple - who wed in 2014 and have four children together - flew off in a private jet to a remote island to talk things out after he had a Twitter meltdown that included bringing up how there was talk of aborting North West and also that he had tried to divorce the icon.

According to reports, the talks went well and both the stars appeared to be happier after the trip.