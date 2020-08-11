Kylie Jenner touches upon the major business ‘lessons’ she learned from Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s relationship has always been one of envy in the eyes of their fans, and during a recent interview, Kylie candidly spoke about all the business lessons her sisters taught her before Kylie Cosmetics took off.

During an exclusive video from today's Quibi premiere of About Face, Kylie could be heard praising her sister and her knowledge about business.

Gushing over her sister's empire and all that she has achieved, Kylie claimed, "All Kim's brands are amazing. She'll use mine, I use hers."

The only time when the family allows themselves to intertwine their brands is when they are collaborating or stuck on a venture with no obvious way forward.

Kylie went on to say, "How we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice."

Even though both sisters have different followings and brands, there are a number of rules that the entire Kardashian-Jenner follow when it comes to making business deals.

"There's nothing better than working with your family. We all understand that we're more powerful together, when we're a team."