Meghan Markle’s down-to-earth nature during Botswana trip won over Prince Harry

Prince Harry was taken aback by one particular move by Meghan Markle during their first trip to Botswana years ago which led to him realizing that she was the one.

The couple’s upcoming biography Finding Freedom, penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand digs deep into the details of their initial days of relationship, especially their trip to South Africa.

The exact point when Harry felt that Meghan was her soulmate, was revealed by the writers in the book as the time when the two were camping and the former actor wanted to go to the toilet.

The authors claimed that Meghan did not hesitate to head to the woods without making a fuss about there being no proper arrangements for bathroom emergencies.

“Harry was delightfully surprised by Meghan's down-to-earth attitude. While camping she cleaned her face with baby wipes and happily wandered into the woodlands if she needed a bathroom break,” wrote Scobie and Durand.

Other details from their trip were also revealed including the £1,500 per night cost of the tent where the two stayed.

After the trip, it was noted that Meghan was “completely spellbound” and had told a friend how she had “never felt that safe … close to someone in such a short amount of time.”