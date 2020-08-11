Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Maheen Sadiq's 'Freedom Fighters' bags an Emmy nomination 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is heading for the Emmys after getting the Academy Awards under her belt.
The two-time Oscar winner along with Maheen Sadiq earned a nod for the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for Best Feature Story in a News Magazine for their joint directorial Freedom Fighters.
Announcing the news on her Facebook, Sharmeen wrote: "Freedom Fighters is dedicated to Pakistan’s brave female fighters who are not afraid of facing adversity and are entrenched on the frontlines, to create a better tomorrow for their neighbors, community, and country.”
Freedom Fighters, produced by the SOC Films, is a part of a documentary-series encircling a group of three women breaking societal barriers and striving for equality in their country.
Earlier, the short film had also bagged a win for Best Short Documentary at the Tallgrass Film Festival.
The awards will be taking place virtually on September 21.