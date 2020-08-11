Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Maheen Sadiq's 'Freedom Fighters' bags an Emmy nomination

Acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is heading for the Emmys after getting the Academy Awards under her belt.

The two-time Oscar winner along with Maheen Sadiq earned a nod for the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for Best Feature Story in a News Magazine for their joint directorial Freedom Fighters.

Announcing the news on her Facebook, Sharmeen wrote: "Freedom Fighters is dedicated to Pakistan’s brave female fighters who are not afraid of facing adversity and are entrenched on the frontlines, to create a better tomorrow for their neighbors, community, and country.”

Freedom Fighters, produced by the SOC Films, is a part of a documentary-series encircling a group of three women breaking societal barriers and striving for equality in their country.

Earlier, the short film had also bagged a win for Best Short Documentary at the Tallgrass Film Festival.

The awards will be taking place virtually on September 21.