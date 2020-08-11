‘Ellen DeGeneres is doing great,’ wife Portia de Rossi gives update amidst scandal

Portia de Rossi reassured the paps that her wife Ellen DeGeneres is 'doing great'

In the midst of the Ellen DeGeneres’s unimaginable fall from grace, her wife Portia de Rossi has spoken up about how she has been dealing with the backlash.

The Arrested Development star had stepped out for a walk with her dogs in Santa Barbara when a photographer caught up with her and asked her about Ellen.

Portia, 47, reassured the paps that Ellen is “doing great” as she continued her walk wearing a hat, scarf and shades in hopes of going incognito.

The photographer further asked whether or not the comedian will be returning to host her once-revered show as claims have been rife about her replacement.

“Yes, she is,” responded Portia.

For the unversed, DeGeneres got her name sullied over an overwhelming amount of criticism that came her way by a number of people accusing her of being a ‘harsh’ and ‘mean’ person.

Earlier, Tom Majercak, her former bodyguard for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, had also shared his unpleasant experience of working with her.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he toldFox News.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

Earlier, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.