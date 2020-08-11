Angelina Jolie wants judge disqualified in Brad Pitt divorce case

Angelina Jolie has asked the private judge - overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt - be disqualified from the case because of insufficient disclosures of his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys.



The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress claimed that the judge failed to disclose his 'business relationships' with one of Pitt's attorneys.



The former Hollywood golden couple paying for a private judge in their divorce case to keep many of its filings and the personal and financial details within them sealed.

Pit and Jolie share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12

In a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie argues that Judge John W. Ouderkirk should be taken off the divorce case that she filed in 2016 because he was too late and not forthcoming enough about other cases he was hired for involving Pitt attorney Anne C. Kiley.



The former couple first split in 2016, when Jolie filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

