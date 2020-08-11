Harry Styles knocks ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift off the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles has manged to snatch ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, scoring his first number one single with hit 'Watermelon Sugar'.



The 26-year-old singer climbed to the top of the listing on Monday with his solo single 'Watermelon Sugar'.



The former 'One Direction' star's catchy tune was previously sitting at seventh in the listing, which is published weekly and based off sales, radio play and streaming numbers in the US from the previous week.

Taylor had held the number one status for the past week with track 'Cardigan' from her recent surprise album 'Folklore'.

Taylor's Cardigan fell to number eight after its debut last week in the top spot. However the songstress have a veryimpressive first week, breaking Billboard records.

Taylor became the only artist to ever debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 album charts at the same time when her single Cardigan hit number one at the beginning of August.

This made Taylor the female artist with the most Hot 100 entries, boasting an impressive 113. She is only outdone by Drake, who has 224, the Glee cast, with 207, and Lil Wayne with 169.

Taylor and Harry were linked from 2012 to 2013. He is largely believed to be the inspiration for her tracks Style and 'Out Of The Woods', both off of the album 1989.