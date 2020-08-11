Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in a 'great place' after private getaway in Dominican Republic

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back to relishing in their marital bliss after going to a vacation in Dominican Republic.

The couple are much happier as they recently returned to the US after sorting out their family issues.

A source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE, "They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.”

The couple had reportedly travelled to the country to “focus on their marriage” and “decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” a source told the outler, adding that Kim is “exhausted.”

For the unversed, Kanye went on a Twitter bashing spree where he slammed Kim and her mother Kris Jenner.

He said that he has been trying to divorce Kim since a couple of years now and that Kris subjected him to racial discrimination.

The rapper had later apologised for his behaviour and revealed that he had been going through one of his bipolar episodes.