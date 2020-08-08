Mehwish Hayat is missing all the madness of ‘desi’ weddings

Mehwish Hayat is missing the madness of ‘desi’ weddings

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat is missing the madness of 'desi' weddings with her friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Sharing a throwback photo with her friends, including model Faryal Mehmood, the Load Wedding actress said, “Desi weddings be like ...”

She further said, “Missing my girls and all the madness !!! @faryalmehmoodofficial @faryals.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Earlier, Mehwish urged her fans to report a fake TikTok account trying to impersonate her on the video-sharing social networking platform.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the screenshot of the TikTok account with her name and said, “This Fake TikTok account is trying to impersonate me!”

She urged her fans to report it, saying: “Friends please report this fake [TikTok] account.”