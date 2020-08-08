Michelle Obama reassures she is ‘doing just fine’ after admitting she was ‘depressed’

Michelle Obama clarified an earlier statement that she made during the second episode of her podcast

Former first lady of the United States and one of the most influential female public figures around the world, Michella Obama has come forth to detail her state of mental health.

Turing to her Instagram with a monochrome shot of herself, Obama clarified an earlier statement that she made during the second episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast about “dealing with some form of low-grade depression” following the recent unrest over racial crimes in the US.

"I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week's podcast. First things first—I'm doing just fine. There's no reason to worry about me,” she wrote.

“Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I'm thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds,” she said.

“I'm thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I'm thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country," she added.

She went on to further highlight the significance of keeping a check on those closest to you during a time of turmoil.

"The idea that what this country is going through shouldn't have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn't feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you're feeling. I hope you're listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that's coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it,” she said.

"And to all of you who've reached out—thank you. I hope you're also reaching out to all those you're closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat. Don't be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all,” she concluded.