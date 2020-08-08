Sajal Ali is a sight for sore eyes in latest dazzling pictures

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photos she shared on Instagram and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling photos with a red rose in her hand.

Sajal shared the photos with heart emoticons in the caption.

She also shared her favourite photo with friend and fellow showbiz star Sarah Khan in her Insta story.

Sharing the throwback photo with Sarah Khan from the sets of drama series Gohar-e-Nayab, Sajal wrote, “I love this picture.”

“Ufffhhh This picture is from Gohar-e-Nayab 6 years back.”

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Sajal essayed the lead role of Gohar in the drama series Gohar-e-Nayab, directed by Sakina Samo.