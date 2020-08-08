Harvey Weinstein hit with another sexual assault suit: report

Harvey Weinstein was reportedly hit with a new lawsuit Friday by a woman who claimed the disgraced movie mogul assaulted her at two separate film festivals.

The accuser, who reportedly filed the Manhattan federal suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, says the disgraced Hollywood mogul first approached her at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 when she was a 22-year-old aspiring actress.

According to the suit, Weinstein told the woman he wanted to discuss her career and set up a meeting in his Majestic Hotel suite with her and his assistant.

They briefly spoke about her career, but then the assistant left the room, Weinstein allegedly started to sexually assault her, the suit states.

She ran out of the room before he could rape her but agreed to meet with him twice more during the film festival.

At their third meeting, the Hollywood mogul allegedly raped her after an evening of partying with a number of people in the film industry.

Weinstein assaulted her several other times over the next nine years, according to media outlet,citing the suit, including once at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014.

According to report, the woman is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Weinstein was convicted in February of criminal sexual act in the first degree for forcibly performing oral sex on former “Project Runway” TV production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and rape in the third degree for an attack on hairstylist Jessica Mann.

Weinstein — who was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March — has been the subject of dozens of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.