Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends’ reunion delay: 'It’s going to be super and more exciting'

The 'Friends' reunion special for HBO Max has been delayed once again by the coronavirus crisis.



Jennifer Aniston spoke out about its delay, saying: "It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. "



The charming actress was reported to have said: "Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re suck with us for life guys."

Speaking to Deadline after the news broke, Aniston said: “Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again." Sh added, "it’s not a safe time to do it."



The unscripted special was originally set to shoot mid-March. But when COVID shut down all production, it was pushed to May, aimed to coincide with HBO Max’s launch on May 27. As of today, there is now no set date.



In the special, Aniston will be joined by fellow Friends stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, and the show, directed by Ben Winston, will be shot on the series’ original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. lot. With the cast and creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane executive producing.



