Oprah Winfrey seeks justice for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey is seeking criminal charges for the police who killed Breonna Taylor, an emergency room technician.

Winfrey is posting billboards with Taylor’s image around Louisville, the Kentucky city where Taylor was killed.

The black woman was killed in her home on March 13 in a case that has motivated activists for racial equality across the United States.



“Demand that the police involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged,” reads the billboard, which is similar to the cover of the September issue of O going on newsstands on Aug. 11. It will be the first time in 20 years that a photo of Winfrey has not graced the cover of her own magazine.

According to Reuters, the billboard also feature a quote by Winfrey which reads: “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

The billboards began going up on Thursday and will be installed by Monday, the magazine said. They will stay up for a month.



