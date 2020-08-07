Mahira Khan showers praises on choreographer Nigah Jee

Mahira Khan on Friday paid tribute to her favorite choreographer Nigah Jee and expressed the hope that Pakistani award shows would create categories for choreographers and technicians.

Sharing a picture with Nigah Jee, the "Raees" actress wrote a note on Instagram to praise the acclaimed Pakistani choreographer.

Here's what she said:

"Meray ustaad, meray pyaaray Nigah Jee,

"Thank you for being such an important and joyful part of my journey. I love dancing with you in my room and I love being taught by you on set. Allah aap ko hamesha hasta muskurata rakhay aur humaray rishtay mein humesha pyaar aur izzat barqarar rahay. Ameen. Jaldi se bus aajaein..

"Love you always,

"P.S I have been wanting to say this for a while - I hope that our award shows create categories for our technicians. It’s about time! I hope we get to see Choreographers, cinematographers, art directors, editors, etc get recognition. Our films/dramas are nothing without them."



