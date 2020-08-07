Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan share trailer of film ‘Class Of ‘83’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared the trailer of film ‘Class of 83’, the first Netlix movie produced by Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment.



Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy with his production ventures following the failure of his film Zero at box office, shared the first trailer of film Class of 83, featuring Bobby Deol and new talents Hitesh Bhojraj, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Para, Ninad Mahajani and Prithvik Pratap.

Shah Rukh praised Bobby Deol and the new talent. He wrote, “Class Of ‘83 Trailer. Loved @iambobbydeol in Class of ’83, and the new talents @hiteshbhojraj, @Itsbhupendrajadawat, @sameer.paranjape2011, @ninzipped, @kahani_puri_filmy_hai as young, fearless cadets are fabulous in the film!.”

He went on to say “Hope you enjoy the #ClassOf83Trailer!"

Khan’s wife Gauri Khan also shared the trailer in her Instagram story and wrote, “The Class of 83 trailer is out!! Watch Now.”



Directed by Atul Sabharwal Class of 83 is slated for August 21 release on Netflix.