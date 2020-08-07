Mehwish Hayat urges fans to report fake TiTok account impersonating her

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has urged her fans to report fake TikTok account trying to impersonate her on video-sharing social networking platform.



Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress shared the screenshot of the TikTok account with her name and said, “This Fake TikTok account is trying to impersonate me!.”

She urged her fans to report it, saying “Friends please report this fake tiktok account.”

It may be noted here that Mehwish Hayt is very active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

She is followed by over 3.8 million followers on photo-video sharing app and on microblogging site Twitter she is followed by 1.3.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga alongside Humayun Saeed.