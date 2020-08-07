Mahira Khan reveals she used to dream with open eyes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mahira Khan has disclosed that she used to dream with eyes wide open as she had a sleeping issue ever since she was a child.
Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared an art work with song Nindiya Re in its background saying ‘Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself.”
Mahira went on to say “I used to dream with my eyes wide open - imagining God knows what all.”
“Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on.. I would play out different scenarios every night,” she further revealed.
“I can’t say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed ( except for the scenarios of course)! What I do miss, is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away,” the actress further said.
Earlier, Mahira turned to photo-video sharing app and extended her prayers to the victims of Beirut explosions.
Sharing a broken heart, she wrote, “To the loveliest people I’ve met.. I’m so sorry.. sending prayers.”