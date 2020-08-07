Mahira Khan reveals she used to dream with open eyes

Mahira Khan has disclosed that she used to dream with eyes wide open as she had a sleeping issue ever since she was a child.



Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared an art work with song Nindiya Re in its background saying ‘Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself.”

Mahira went on to say “I used to dream with my eyes wide open - imagining God knows what all.”

“Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on.. I would play out different scenarios every night,” she further revealed.

“I can’t say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed ( except for the scenarios of course)! What I do miss, is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away,” the actress further said.

Earlier, Mahira turned to photo-video sharing app and extended her prayers to the victims of Beirut explosions.

Sharing a broken heart, she wrote, “To the loveliest people I’ve met.. I’m so sorry.. sending prayers.”