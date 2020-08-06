Meghan Markle swaps big birthday plans for a discreet celebration with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may have had big plans for her birthday but the former actor decided to make her 39th a private and intimate affair.

The Duchess of Sussex had a discreet celebration at home in place of the glitzy soiree anticipated by royal fans, with no one but her husband Prince Harry, son Archie and mother Doria Ragland in attendance.

A source close to the Sussex pair dished the details on all that went down behind-the-scenes for Meghan’s first non-royal birthday after she tied the knot to Prince Harry.

The insider told Us Weekly, “They spent the day as a family and in the evening Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time.”

“Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation,” said the grapevine.

“While Harry has become a better cook since marrying Meghan, he still has a long way to go!” they added.

The 35-year-old had also arranged for a massive chocolate birthday cake for his ladylove, covered in icing sugar and balloons to make sure her big day is one she remembers.

For his special present for his wife, “He wanted the gift to be personal, so he surprised Meghan with a necklace that he designed. And a framed photograph of the two of them, which he took himself.”

Meghan on the other hand, wanted to make sure things stay low-key this year but is bent on making sure her 40th birthday next year is a massive affair with all her friends present.