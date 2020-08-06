close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 6, 2020

Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani tests positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 06, 2020
Disha Patani's father contracted the infectious disease along with two more officers

Bollywood star Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Singh Patani tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The Malang star’s father contracted the infectious disease along with two more officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department.

Three officials, investigating a transformers scam, who had come from Lucknow were said to have tested positive, according to CMO Ashok Kumar.

Love you my superhero️

The zonal chief engineer’s office was shut down for the next 48 hours after the news of Patani who is the deputy SP in vigilance of the state power department. 

