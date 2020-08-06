Anushka Sharma opens up about keeping negative energy at bay amid stressful times

Anushka Shamra has some perfect advice for all those unable to looking to ward off all negative energies

In times of utmost crisis and strains during the coronavirus pandemic, nearly everyone is having a hard time handling the mental anguish that has come with it as an aftermath.

During a Q&A session, the Pari star revealed: “I see it as a message. Something in the mind that needs attention. I observe it without judgment. It becomes more intense when you’re in conflict with it. Negative emotions can actually be used to understand one’s self more deeply.”

She was asked by another fan how she manages to stay true to herself in spite of being on the pinnacle of fame and success since a while now.

“Isn’t it actually easiest to be yourself? I don’t judge my life by someone else’s life. I try to accept myself just as I am. Flawed but unique — as we all are,” she said.