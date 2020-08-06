Radhika Apte opens up on Bollywood’s deep-rooted misogyny

Radhika Apte opened up on how she had been consistently warned against joining the industry

Bollywood star Radhika Apte has been trailblazing her way through the industry with poignant and gallant roles that break stereotypes.

During a recent interview, the Badlapur actor was asked about her time in Bollywood and how she had been consistently warned against joining the industry.

"They told me I would get raped. They said that’s what happens in the film industry. Everyone has horrible perceptions of what happens in the film industry, and the problem is, we talk only in extremes. Let’s understand that we are all human beings, and I am the same creature as you. Let’s look to normalise our lives,” she was quoted by BollywoodLife.

In an earlier interview, she spoke about how she was questioned about portraying the same kind of characters with each of her offerings: "Because I stripped and I had done a short film, Ahalya, they said, 'You are constantly playing the role of a seductress.' I said, 'Can you tell me where?' They said, 'Ahalya and Badlapur.' I have been rejecting so much work. I don’t know if it is good for me or not."

Regarding the deep-rooted misogyny in the industry, Apte stated that people are far from bringing about equality in Bollywood.

“I don’t think they are talking about equality on many occasions. I don’t find myself in agreement with a lot of people. It is isolating. I sometimes wonder whether I am a bitter, cynical person or am I not getting something,” she said.