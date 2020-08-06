Sushant Singh death case: No sign of Rhea Chakraborty, police claim she is ‘absconding’

Vikas Singh claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had gone into hiding after an FIR was filed against her

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case intensifies with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under scrutiny, the actor still appears to be missing.

According to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, the police still has no knowledge about the late actor’s girlfriend’s whereabouts, days after an FIR was filed against her for abetment in suicide.

“Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don’t have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai Police,” Pandey said.

“We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not a professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested,” he said further.

Earlier this week, KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh during an interview with Pinkvilla claimed that the actor had gone into hiding after legal action was taken against her.

“Firstly, Rhea Chakraborty has gone into hiding. Of course, I know where she is hiding but I can’t tell you that right now. Patna Police cannot reach there because the senior officer (IPS officer Vinay Tiwari) who came to investigate the case from Patna, has already been quarantined in Mumbai. The earlier team that was already there, they are also trying to quarantine them. They are in fact on the lookout for the other officers from Bihar Police as well. This is why the urgency for getting the matter referred to CBI today itself,” Singh said.