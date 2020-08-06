Hrithik Roshan's endearing birthday message to Taapsee Pannu leaves her gushing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A few days ago Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 33rd birthday.
While social media was filled with kind words for her on her special day, what most surprised her was a wish from veteran Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.
The wish, that left Taapsee at a loss of words, had Hrithik calling himself a fan of the actress hoping that she has a 'super-duper year ahead.'
In an endearing exchange, Hrithik tweeted, “Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug.”
Earlier, Taapsee had admitted to having a huge crush on the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.
While responding to Hrithik's sweet wish, Taapsee said, “Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you," she said alongside a heart emoji.