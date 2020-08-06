Hrithik Roshan's endearing birthday message to Taapsee Pannu leaves her gushing

A few days ago Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 33rd birthday.



While social media was filled with kind words for her on her special day, what most surprised her was a wish from veteran Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

The wish, that left Taapsee at a loss of words, had Hrithik calling himself a fan of the actress hoping that she has a 'super-duper year ahead.'

In an endearing exchange, Hrithik tweeted, “Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug.”

Earlier, Taapsee had admitted to having a huge crush on the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.

While responding to Hrithik's sweet wish, Taapsee said, “Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you," she said alongside a heart emoji.