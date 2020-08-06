Priyanka Chopra opens up about battling asthma amid COVID-19: 'Had to be extra careful'

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up about how she and husband Nick Jonas are coping during the ongoing global health crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.



The actress par excellence said, "I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches."

"If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy," the Sky is Pink starlet added.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018.

During the interview, she also brought to light how she has been focusing on her career and social life during the pandemic.

"As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine. I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange," Pee Cee revealed.

