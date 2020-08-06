Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' sequel will be last in franchise: Patty Jenkins

Director Patty Jenkins has revealed that 'Wonder Woman 3' will 'probably' be her last in the Gal Gadot-led superhero franchise.



The sequel to 'Wonder Woman 1984', was initially set to hit cinemas in June but has been pushed back to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patty Jenkins recently opened up about the film, hinting it could be her last movie in the Wonder Woman franchise.

The director did not elaborate on her preparation for the upcoming sequel, Patty teased WW84.



She was reported to have said: 'Wonder Woman 1984 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn’t accommodate in the first movie'.

She continued: 'I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven’t seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength.’

She added: ‘The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.’

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine star alongside Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. The film was made on a reported $120 million (£100m) budget.

