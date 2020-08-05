'Caroline Flack's picture from the night of her arrest was leaked by her boyfriend'

Caroline Flack's mother has accused the boyfriend of her late daughter, Lewis Burton, of leaking a photo of a bloody scene of the night the TV star was arrested.

The presenter died in February at her flat in London, days before she was to go on trial for allegedly attack her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Speaking during the interrogation into her daughter's death, Caroline's mother Christine Flack accused Burton of leaking a photo of bloody scene from the night of the TV star's arrest.

According to the mother of the Love Island presenter, Mr Burton had sent the picture to a former girlfriend.

"Lewis sent the photo of the blood and sent it to his friend," Mrs Flack was quoted as having said.

The TV star had been subject to much scrutiny in the press and on social media following her arrest and initial court appearance in December 2019.