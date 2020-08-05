Kareena Kapoor gets an earful from Kangana Ranaut’s team for ‘bullying’ her

After hitting out at a number other Bollywood stars, Kangana Ranaut’s team is now attacking Kareena Kapoor.

The Queen star’s team accused the Veere Di Wedding star of turning Bollywood into ‘Bullywood.’

In a series of tweets, Ranaut’s team wrote: “Yes Kareena ji, audience has made you all rich and famous but they didn’t know after getting undeserving success you all will turn Bollywood in to Bullywood.”

“Why your best friend asked Kangana to leave the industry? Why Sushant was banned from big production houses? Why your ecosystem call Kangana and Sushant Bipolar?”

Making a snide remark at Hrithik Roshan, they continued to give Kapoor an earful: “Why your fellow nepo kid after promising marriage filed criminal cases on her?”

“Why Kangana and Sushant isolated in the industry never called for any parties? No one wishes them on their film releases birthdays or successes?” she said.