Esra Bilgic extends deepest condolences to victims of the 'terrifying’ Beirut blast

Esra Bilgic has expressed her deepest condolences to the families of victims of the 'shocking and terrifying’ Lebanon explosions in the port city of Beirut.



Esra, who portrays the lead role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi turned to Twitter and said, “Shocking. Terrifying. I’m speechless.”

She extended her deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the blast. She said, “Deepest condolences to everyone caught up with this unfurling disaster in Lebanon.”

According reports, two enormous explosions rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people, wounding over 4,000, and causing severe damage to distant buildings, leaving the Lebanese capital in fear and chaos.