Cara Delevingne’s psoriasis struggle led to her trials mounting in the fashion industry

With the psoriasis awareness month starting, challenges faced by many A-listers with the autoimmune disease are also coming to the surface.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne is one of the many celebrities who have laid bare their struggles with the disorder in the past and how it gave birth to challenges, especially in the fashion industry.

During an earlier interview with The Times, Delevingne said: "People would put on gloves and not want to touch me because they thought it was, like, leprosy or something.”

Back in 2017, when the fashion icon was supposed to be reveling in her numerous feats, bagging a number of jobs with big players in the industry, she was left questioning herself and her profession. Things turned worse when her psoriasis condition also deteriorated.

"It only happened during Fashion Week! Which is, of course, the worst time of the year for me to be covered in scabs. Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, and I'm sensitive. Kate [Moss] saw me before the Louis Vuitton show at 3 a.m., when I was being painted by people to cover the scabs. She said, 'This is horrible! Why is this happening? I need to help you.' She got me a doctor that afternoon; Kate gives really good advice," she told W Magazine.