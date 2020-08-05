Kevin Hart comes to Ellen DeGeneres' rescue, says she helped his family through hardship

Kevin Hart has defended famed US talk show host Ellen DenGeneres in the wake of her recent controversy.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go through what she’s going through publicly,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“I’ve known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f–king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one. The Internet has become a crazy world of negativity we are falling in love with people downfall. It’s honestly sad. When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future when we get back to loving one another this hate s–t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon.”



He added, "This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and experiences. It’s simply to show what my experience have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”

Hart is among celebrities supporting DeGeneres, including Jerry O’Connell, Katy Perry and Diane Keaton who have all posted messages of support.

On Tuesday, Keaton, 74, wrote on social media, “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME.”