Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after son Reign shaves his head

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a photo of her five-year-old son Reign with a freshly shaved head on her Instagram.

Sharing her pain on social media, the reality star captioned the post: "I am not ok."

In the shot, the young boy — who previously had tresses past his shoulders — shows off his new look while wearing a shirt from his father Scott Disick's Talentless clothing brand and a pair of black Balenciaga joggers.

In April, Kardashian defended herself when online trolls criticized her for not giving Reign a haircut. After posting a gallery of her family’s Easter celebrations, including a video of Reign reacting to his Easter basket, one Instagram user wrote: "Bruh cut your son hair…smh."

The mother of three was quick to respond at the hater, calling Reign's long locks: “Most gorgeous hair on Earth.”

“Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she added, quoting her now-iconic 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' catchphrase.

She also clapped back at criticism over her son's tresses last year when another social media user told her that she "really need to cut his hair."

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own," Kardashian wrote back. "He is a happy boy."

All three of Kardashian's children have rocked longer hairstyles in the past. The Poosh founder's 10-year-old son Mason grew out his hair in his younger days, but opted for an edgy look that was shaved on one side and long on the other in 2015.

As for daughter Penelope, the 8-year-old received her first trim in February 2019.