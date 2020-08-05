close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
Queen Elizabeth sends birthday greetings to Meghan Markle in subtle message

Queen Elizabeth sends birthday greetings to Meghan Markle in subtle message 

Queen Elizabeth has wished the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on her 39th birthday on Tuesday. 

The Queen's official team posted a sweet photo of the Duchess and the monarch on Instagram and Twitter.The photo, taken during Meghan and the Queen's royal visit to Cheshire in June 2018. 

The picture was captioned, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" 

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William posted a similar message, featuring a photo of Meghan with an almost identical caption, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" 

Lastly, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles sent birthday wishes too, writing, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

