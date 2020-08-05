Bella Hadid says her black friends 'not feeling accepted' by fashion industry

Bella Hadid seems to be worried about the fashion industry, fearing it will fail to improve on diversity and inclusion.

The gorgeous star spoke about witnessing black models being treated differently by those behind-the-scenes who did not know how to work with models who weren’t white.

Bella, in an interview with ELLE, said: 'Going into the next season, my fear is having to see another one of my black girlfriends get her hair burned by a hair straightener, or do her own makeup because the makeup artist hasn’t been trained to work with all different skin types.'

She stated: 'I hate that some of my Black friends feel the way they do. Even if they’re sitting front row, they’re not feeling accepted. '

Issues of race and diversity have come to the forefront once more after the death of George Floyd in the US, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.



She continued: 'I think that our sets will be smaller and more intimate, which will be nice for a change.

The model added: 'We’ll also need to be aware of not using the same makeup brushes at shows, and implement many other health regulations to keep people safe.'



'There is a lot to learn and a lot to do, but I feel with the right people, fashion can change everything', Bella's heartfelt remarks appeared in ELLE’s digital issue, which includes Bella posing for a photoshoot taken by sister Gigi Hadid at their family’s farm in Pennsylvania.