close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 4, 2020

Ayesha Omar tells Rose McGowan how she survived sexual assault in the industry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 04, 2020
Ayesha Omar tells Rose McGowan how she survived sexual assault in the industry

Hollywood actor and prominent activist of the #MeToo movement, Rose McGowan spoke to Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar about their collective experiences of sexual assault faced in their respective entertainment industries.

During an Instagram Live session, the two actors shared their stories of abuse with the American activist detailing how she found the strength to go public with her appalling account of assault at the hands of convicted rapist and fallen Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

"I always had a voice, just no one was listening. I was waiting for society to be ready. I needed Trump. Hilary Clinton protected Weinstein in a major way. I needed Trump to show people this is racism, sexism, and this is what ugliness really looks like,” McGowan told Omar during the live session.

She went on to detail how she had to suffer through the entire process of speaking out without anyone by her side and no friends or support groups of women having her back.

McGowan also revealed how for a long time she had waited for someone to come and give her the final push that would help her make a difference, up until she realized that person couldn’t be anyone other than herself.

Sharing her gruesome account of assault, Omar told McGowan: “A huge powerful man, twice my age. I had just entered the industry, I was this young 23-year-old, fresh out of college, and bam, this started happening. And it went on for years. It wasn't a one-off incident, and I just didn't want to process it. I put in a box, and I said okay, this is happening in my life, I have to deal with it.”

View this post on Instagram

. In 2017, Rose McGowan decided to break the silence about Hollywood and one of the most powerful men in it, Harvey Weinstein. She decided to tell her story to the world. Did the world believe her? Not really. As is the case with most silence breakers. “Time” magazine, though recognised her as one of the Silence Breakers and their Person of the year, for speaking out about sexual harassment/assault. Soon after, several other actresses started sharing their stories of assault by the same monster. Her book “Brave” tells her story in her own voice. A singular voice that stands in a large arena full of women with similar stories of assault and rape. . In my eyes, Rose is one of the bravest women in the world today. I have watched several of her interviews and the way she articulates her feelings, emotions and thoughts is mesmerising. She hits the nail on the spot. Every single time. Rose is also an angry woman. A woman who allows herself to feel and feels no need to justify her emotions to anyone. Her fight is to allow all women in society to feel angry for what they have been through. For what they have been made to go through. Two years ago, I finally allowed myself to acknowledge and talk about my own sexual harassment story by a powerful monster, twice my age. When Rose agreed to go live with me, I felt I was dreaming. It was unreal. I thought non-stop about everything that I wanted to ask her, everything that I wanted to tell her about Pakistan. But she’s been asked everything and she’s answered everything.... that’s why I decided to chat with Rose about how she is doing right now, at this moment in her life, let the conversation flow freely.... and it did... it was real and honest, probably uncomfortable for some.... I did think of some solid questions to ask but never got around to them... they are all still floating in my head. We plan to go live again in a week, and this time go deeper into the various layers and constructs of societies all over the world. Would love for you all to join. Until next time folks! ‍️️ . . #ayeshaomar #rosemcgowan #metoo #feminism #feminist #womensupportingwomen #timesup #speakup #crazy #keepitreal #hereandnow

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar) on

“I didn't want to share it with anybody. I let it stay there for 15 years, and I finally spoke about it to someone two years ago,” Omar added.

“A friend of mine from the industry also came out with her story, and TV channels started calling me up and asking 'Do you think she's telling the truth?'”

She went on to say that her only response would be that she would believe any victim that came forward with their story.

“They asked me if sexual harassment happens in the industry and that's the first time I said yes. They asked if it happened to you, and I said yes. I will talk about it someday, but not today. I still haven't named my monster but I've started talking about it,” she said. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment