Kanye West officially picks Michelle Tidball as vice president

Kanye West filed documents for the Arkansas ballot and alongside his own name, Tidball was named VP

Kanye West has officially picked Michelle Tidball as his presidential running mate, as confirmed through his recently-filed documents.

According to a report by TMZ, the rapper filed documents to be listed on the Arkansas ballot and alongside his own name, Tidball was confirmed as his official running mate.

Tidball, 57, is a self-proclaimed ‘biblical life coach’ who runs an online Bible study and works at a dental clinic. She met the White House hopeful in Cody, Wyoming.

Former colleague of Tidball and a scholar of religious studies at the University of Wyoming, Mary L. Keller during an interview with The New Yorker spoke about West’s VP pick, claiming she considers herself an “online prophet.”

"We went out for drinks, and she told me about this international group of people who are in touch with the divine and discuss it with each other,” said Keller, adding that she predicted Trump’s victory.

Regarding her match with West, Keller said: "It made sense. They both believe they have direct access to God and read the world as evidence of that access.”

"The religious imagination is about the only thing that can provide language for drought, flood, fire. ... I see Kanye and Michelle as the kinds of voices that people might turn to for a meaningful story in the face of climate change.”

The pair of West and Tidball have quite some challenges ahead if they are eyeing the Oval Office as the rapper still needs to garner 1,000 signatures and submit to Arkansas in order to appear on the state’s ballot. He has already missed the deadline for a number of other states.