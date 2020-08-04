Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with son Knox in LA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Angelina Jolie was seen enjoying moments with her son Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, on Sunday.
The Oscar-winner actress first took the 12-year-old boy to a famous game shop in Los Angeles and then to high-end boutique for shopping.
The 45-year-old actress was carrying the 'Nina Bag' by Gabriela Hearst; the bag is named for artist and activist Nina Simone.
The Maleficent star looked chic during a day out for her youngest boy as they hit up a few stores on a shopping trip on Sunday. They both rocked protective face gear amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Jolie sported a long white skirt, along with an oversized brown sweater. She also rocked sunglasses and chunky, open-toed heels, with her hair pulled back into a half ponytail.
Knox looked cool and comfortable in his Adidas pants and Converse t-shirt, along with a zip-up sweatshirt. He carried a big shopping bag, while Angie flipped through a magazine as they walked side-by-side.
Jolie has six kids — all of whom she shares with her ex, Brad Pitt — she’s been known for spending quality, one-on-one time with each of the children. Angelina and Brad split back in September 2016, and struggled for quite a bit of time to get to a good place in terms of co-parenting.