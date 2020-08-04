Angelina Jolie spotted shopping with son Knox in LA

Angelina Jolie was seen enjoying moments with her son Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, on Sunday.

The Oscar-winner actress first took the 12-year-old boy to a famous game shop in Los Angeles and then to high-end boutique for shopping.

The 45-year-old actress was carrying the 'Nina Bag' by Gabriela Hearst; the bag is named for artist and activist Nina Simone.

The Maleficent star looked chic during a day out for her youngest boy as they hit up a few stores on a shopping trip on Sunday. They both rocked protective face gear amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Jolie sported a long white skirt, along with an oversized brown sweater. She also rocked sunglasses and chunky, open-toed heels, with her hair pulled back into a half ponytail.

Knox looked cool and comfortable in his Adidas pants and Converse t-shirt, along with a zip-up sweatshirt. He carried a big shopping bag, while Angie flipped through a magazine as they walked side-by-side.

Jolie has six kids — all of whom she shares with her ex, Brad Pitt — she’s been known for spending quality, one-on-one time with each of the children. Angelina and Brad split back in September 2016, and struggled for quite a bit of time to get to a good place in terms of co-parenting.





