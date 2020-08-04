Bradley Cooper likely to team up with Paul Thomas Anderson for his next venture

Actor Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in Anderson’s next venture, which is being described as a coming-of-age story set in 1970s 'San Fernando Valley'.

The plot of the next film by secretive director Anderson is being kept under wraps. The coming-of-age movie will reportedly involve multiple storylines centering on a teen actor in high school in the Valley.



The film was meant to start shooting this summer, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has moved from Universal’s Focus Features to MGM.

The 'American Sniper' star will attempt a fall production start. His past films set in the Valley include 'Punch Drunk Love', 'Boogie Nights' and 'Magnolia'.

Cooper was in the midst of filming Guillermo Del Toro’s 'Nightmare Alley' when the pandemic hit, and production is expected to resume.

As a director, Cooper is reportedly following up his hit debut, 'A Star Is Born,' with a Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix — with producers including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and 'Joker' director Todd Phillips.