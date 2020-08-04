Gul Panra releases new song

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wait is over for fans of Gul Panra who have been eagerly waiting for her the Pashto singer's new song.
The singer on Sunday took to Instagram to inform her fans that her new song "Stargi" (Eyes) is out now.
Gul Panra shared the link to her song on YouTube channel where she said the full track is available.