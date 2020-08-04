close
Mon Aug 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 4, 2020

Gul Panra releases new song

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 04, 2020

Wait is over for fans of Gul Panra who have been eagerly waiting for her the Pashto singer's new song.

The singer on Sunday took to Instagram to inform her fans that her new song "Stargi" (Eyes) is out now.


Gul Panra shared the link to her song on YouTube channel where she said the full track is available.

