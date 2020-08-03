close
Mon Aug 03, 2020
Mehwish Hayat says she is missing her 'little goat farm'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 03, 2020
Mehwish Hayat says she is missing her little goat farm

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat, while extending eid greetings to her fans, has said that she was missing her little goat farm.

Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress shared a lovely photo of her wherein she could be seen feeding the goats she bought for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha 2020.

Mehwish said, “Missing my little farm ... #Eid2020 #EidMoobarak #Posersclub.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in Nadeem Baig's directorial London Nahi Jaunga alongside Humayun Saeed.

