Hamza Ali Abbasi welcomes baby boy with Naimal Khawar

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar had tied the knot last year in August in an intimate wedding ceremony

Pakistan's famous power couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar were blessed with a baby boy on Monday.

Turning to Twitter, the Mann Mayal star announced the big news for his fans and followers and left many delightfully taken aback.

“Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us,” he tweeted.

The newly-turned mother also took to her Instagram and shared an endearing shot of the newest addition in her family clinging on to her finger.

"The most pure form of love 30/07/2020," she wrote alongside the photo.

Hamza and Naimal had tied the knot last year in August in an intimate and enchanting wedding ceremony in Islamabad.

