Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos from wedding to Kanye West amid marriage turmoil

Kim Kardashian seemed to be in a reflective mood after meeting her hasband Kanye West as she shared adorable throwback photos of her 2014 wedding to the rapper.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star posted the pictures on social media as part of a birthday tribute to fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, who designed the Givenchy gown.



Reliving the good old days, the 39-year-old shared a rare photo of herself in her wedding dress from her nuptials to husband Kanye West on August 1.



The subtle display of love for her husband, 43, came weeks after the rapper’s Twitter rants on July 21 and July 22. In a series of now-deleted posts, Kanye claimed the Skims founder and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock [him] up.” He also claimed he wanted a divorce from the KKW Beauty mogul.

Kanye issued an apology to his wife via Twitter on July 25. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote at the time. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”



The reality star - who has four sisters - Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner - also paid a sweet homage to her sisters for National Sister Day in a post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kim shared several photos of her and her siblings to mark the special day, adding the hashtag ‘#NationalSisterDay’.



In one particular shot, she posed for the camera alongside her youngest sibling Kylie, 22, while another showed all five of the girls standing alongside each other.



