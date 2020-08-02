Kim Kardashian 'focusing on family' as marriage with Kanye West crumbles to pieces

Hollywood's once-power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage might not last for long, at least it might seem, but she has been focusing on her family to cope with this new-found stress and anxiety.

The reality TV star recently shared a photo from a family celebration on Instagram.

Kim captioned the photo,“Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo."

“Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favorite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best!" she added.

Earlier this week, Kanye West called out both Kim and mother Kris Jenner in a series of explosive tweets.



Kanye had said that he has been wanting to divorce Kim since long time and that she is keeping and Kris are keeping him locked.

According to sources, this is another one of Kanye's bipolar episodes and that his controversial speech at the campaign rally was also a result of the same.

He said that he and Kim were thinking of aborting their first-born daughter North West when the model was unexpectedly pregnant.

Kanye had since apologised to both his wife Kim and her mother Kris.